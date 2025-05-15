Poilievre says the lack of a federal budget sends a 'bad signal' to investors

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney should "steal" his budget ideas. Poilievre makes his way into West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for a meeting of the Conservative caucus on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday the lack of a federal budget sends "a bad signal" to investors and credit rating agencies.

Poilievre told a press conference on Parliament Hill that he wants Prime Minister Mark Carney to "steal his ideas" and offered to help him draft a budget.

The Conservative leader listed off policies his party campaigned on in the recent election, such as cutting what he calls "wasteful" spending on consultants and foreign aid and offering a "real" middle class tax cut.

"Mr. Carney said during the election campaign that he had a plan, and he took great delight in saying that a slogan is not a plan," Poilievre said, citing a line the Liberals used to attack the Conservatives.

"Well, a budget is a plan. And if he does indeed have a plan, if he does know what he's doing, then he would introduce a budget so that Canadians know exactly what the finances are."

The last time the federal government failed to deliver a budget around the start of the fiscal year was in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that the government will not put forward a budget until after the fall economic update.

The Liberal government has said it plans to introduce its "middle class tax cut" and focus on the May 27 throne speech.

Carney signed a decision note after Wednesday's cabinet meeting instructing the Canada Revenue Agency to begin preparing for a one per cent reduction to the lowest income tax bracket on July 1.

Champagne said that this would save the average two-income family about $840 annually.

Champagne said he plans to table a ways and means motion to introduce the tax cut shortly after the House of Commons reconvenes on May 26.

Poilievre said his party supports tax cuts but the Conservatives will need to see the specific wording of that motion before deciding whether to vote for it.