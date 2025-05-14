N.S. RCMP issue shelter-in-place order for man who may be armed

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on at a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Nova Scotia RCMP are telling residents of Lunenburg County to seek shelter or stay inside because of a man who they say is dangerous and may be armed.

Police say the suspect is six feet tall, 175 pounds with green eyes and auburn hair, and was last seen on foot.

He was spotted in the area of Northfield Road in the rural community of Lower Northfield, N.S., which is about 10 kilometres north of Bridgewater, N.S.

Police did not say what time he was last seen.

The Mounties are telling residents to lock their doors and windows and stay inside a secure location.

RCMP are also telling people not to pick up strangers asking for a ride, and not to disclose the location of police.