Spam buns, worm poutine and hot mac 'n cheese on the menu for Calgary Stampede

Photo: The Canadian Press Tracy Cheng, owner of the Dumpling Hero, shows off the "Holy Boa" of soft shell crab, pork belly, and deep-fried pickles, part of the midway food on offer at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary.

The Calgary Stampede menu this year is set to include a heaping of pickle flavours and something for those with a cast-iron stomach.

There will be fiery dill Coke, deep-fried pickle Oreos and tzatziki-twisted pickles, along with fruity pebble Korean hot dogs.

Mopane worm poutine features the species of emperor moth, an important source of protein in South Africa.

The "Spam-pede" bao bun, inspired by the Hawaiian snack, is filled with Spam, garlic shrimp and pineapple.

On the artery hardening side of things, there will be Nashville hot chicken macaroni and cheese, a lobster tornado roll and deep-fried cinnamon buns.

Organizers say more than 50 new midway foods will be available during the 10-day rodeo and exhibition, running July 4 to 13.

"Our exhibitors spend months curating unexpected dishes that you won’t find anywhere else but at the Calgary Stampede midway," said Stampede midway manager Ashley Warner.

"The goal is to surprise, delight and satisfy every kind of craving."