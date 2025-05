Prime Minister Carney holds his first meeting with new cabinet this morning

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters following a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with his new cabinet this morning.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Parliament Hill.

Carney shook up his cabinet Tuesday by moving some key players into new positions and promoting 24 new faces in a move meant to signal change at the top.

While some members of his team were prominent figures in former prime minister Justin Trudeau's government — including Dominic LeBlanc, Mélanie Joly, Chrystia Freeland and François-Philippe Champagne — Carney froze out other prominent members of his predecessor's cabinet.

Carney named 28 full ministers to his cabinet and also appointed a second tier of 10 secretaries of state.

The prime minister has dropped several cabinet veterans from the Trudeau years, including former natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson and former defence minister Bill Blair.

Carney said he sought to balance new perspectives with experience in picking his team and noted half of the ministers are new to the front bench.

Carney vowed Parliament will move at a rapid pace once it starts up again on May 26 and said his government will deliver on its promises with "urgency and determination."

Carney told reporters Tuesday that his government's priorities include standing up to the U.S. and developing the "best possible" security and economic relationship.

He said his government will build a single Canadian economy, "reinforce bridges" across labour, business and civil society and advance nation-building investments that will support the "core mission" of creating the strongest economy in the G7.

— With files from Kyle Duggan