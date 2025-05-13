Bloc member who lost by 1 vote considers 'all options' after report of ballot problem

Photo: The Canadian Press Bloc Québécois MP for Terrebonne Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné rises during question period, in Ottawa, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Bloc Québécois candidate for the Montreal-area riding of Terrebonne says she's considering her options after a judicial recount that saw her lose by a single vote.

“Following a judicial recount that caused a vote reversal as spectacular as unexpected, I owe it to myself to evaluate all the options before us,” Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné wrote on Facebook on Monday, adding, “I’ll keep you updated on the next steps.”

Sinclair-Desgagné’s statement comes as Elections Canada investigates a possible error involving an uncounted mail-in ballot from a Bloc voter in the riding. Voter Emmanuelle Bossé told Montreal media that she mailed in her ballot in early April using an addressed envelope provided by Elections Canada, but it was returned to her as undeliverable. She told the outlets that she was voting for the Bloc Québécois.

Elections Canada confirmed in an email that an error had occurred, adding that it was "still working to gather the facts" about what happened. "We can confirm that there appears to be an error with the return address printed on this elector’s return envelope," the agency wrote late Monday. "Specifically, part of the postal code was wrong."

Liberal Tatiana Auguste was declared the winner over Sinclair-Desgagné by a one-vote margin after a judicial recount, in an election that returned the Liberals to power with a minority government on April 28.

Both parties declined to comment, and Sinclair-Desgagné’s statement did not specifically mention the uncounted ballot.

Auguste was initially projected to win the riding by 35 votes after the election, but Sinclair-Desgagné, who was first elected in 2021, moved ahead by 44 votes following the required postelection validation process. The win was returned to Auguste on Saturday following the judicial recount, with Auguste receiving 23,352 votes and Sinclair-Desgagné receiving 23,351.

The final result brought the Liberals to 170 seats in the House of Commons, two shy of the 172 needed for a majority government. The Bloc seat count fell to 22. Other judicial recounts are ongoing.

Julie Simmons, an associate professor of political science at the University of Guelph, described the one-vote margin as "exceptionally unusual." While the judicial recount represents the official final vote tally, she said there is still a process by which candidates or voters can apply to contest the election in court.

During a contested election proceeding, a judge can rule on the eligibility of candidates "or whether there were any other irregularities, fraud, or corrupt or illegal practices that affected the result of the election," according to Elections Canada's website.

While she's not a legal expert, Simmons said there could be a "compelling" argument to be made for a contestation in this case because the vote was so close. A successful challenge would result in a byelection, she said.

Heidi Tworek, the director of the centre for the study of democratic institutions at the University of British Columbia, said the "twists and turns" in Terrebonne show there are processes in place to ensure the vote result is as accurate and transparent as possible.

"I think the key is A, this is extremely uncommon, and B, despite it being extremely uncommon there are lots of mechanisms to ensure the vote is free and fair," she said in a phone interview.

While "all systems and all people" can occasionally make mistakes, "the question is whether those are admitted, rectified, and you have processes in place to try and prevent them as much as you possibly can, and try to learn from them so the next time you prevent any of those kind of mistakes form happening," she said.

Richard Lacas, a resident of Terrebonne who voted in the election, said a byelection should be held to clarify the vote results. "I think all of us in the riding will be left with a doubt if ever it isn't redone," he said in a phone interview. "We will have a doubt on whether there were others (whose votes weren't counted)."

Lacas, a staunch sovereigntist, voted Liberal for the first time in April because he believed the party was best-placed to stand up to the United States during the ongoing trade war. If a byelection were held, he said he'd go back to voting Bloc Québécois, as he has in previous elections, because a Liberal victory wouldn't be enough to secure a majority.

"I wanted the Liberal party to get in, and it's what happened, so after that I'd come back to my old love and return to the Bloc," he said in a phone interview.