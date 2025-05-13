Here are the newcomers, familiar faces in Prime Minister Mark Carney's inner circle

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters following a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced his new cabinet.

Here is the list of all 28 Liberal cabinet members, as well as 10 secretaries of state.

Returning members of cabinet:

Anita Anand, minister of foreign affairs

The MP for Oakville East in Ontario has been a mainstay of the Liberal cabinet, holding seven different roles now since 2019. She initially said she would not run again in the recent federal election but changed her mind after Carney entered the race for the Liberal leadership.

Gary Anandasangaree, minister of public safety

Elected for the fourth time as the MP for Scarborough—Guildwood—Rouge Park in Ontario, Anandasangaree previously held the Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs portfolios. He was briefly the justice minister and attorney general in Carney's first, election-period cabinet.

François-Philippe Champagne, minister of finance and national revenue

The MP for Saint-Maurice—Champlain in Quebec, he was named to the finance portfolio just before the election call. He served in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet since 2017, including as the industry minister and the minister of foreign affairs.

Sean Fraser, minister of justice, minister for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

The fourth term MP for Central Nova in Nova Scotia, Fraser served as both minister of housing and minister of immigration in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. He also planned not to run again until Carney became leader.

Chrystia Freeland, minister of transport and internal trade

The MP for University—Rosedale in Ontario, Freeland was Trudeau's deputy prime minister and finance minister until her high-profile resignation in December. She unsuccessfully contested the Liberal leadership against Carney.

Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian identity and culture and minister responsible for official languages, minister responsible for nature, biodiversity and Parks Canada

The MP for the Montreal riding of Laurier—Sainte-Marie, Guilbeault has been a longtime environmental activist who served for the last four years as Trudeau's environment minister. Carney moved him from that role in March, as Carney also moved quickly to end the unpopular carbon pricing system which Guilbeault oversaw.

Patty Hajdu, minister of jobs and families, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

The fourth time MP for Thunder Bay—Superior North in Ontario, Hajdu has held many roles in cabinet since 2015, most recently as the minister for Indigenous services.

Mélanie Joly, minister of industry and the minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

The MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville in Quebec since 2015, Joly has also served in cabinet for the last decade. A lawyer by trade, Joly served for the last four years as one of Canada's main faces on the global stage as the minister of foreign affairs.

Dominic LeBlanc, president of the King's Privy Council, minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, intergovernmental affairs and "one Canadian economy."

LeBlanc is one of the longest serving MPs in Parliament, having represented the New Brunswick riding of Beauséjour for 25 years. He is also a cabinet veteran, serving as Trudeau's minister of finance following Freeland's departure and recently acting as one of Ottawa's lieutenants in trade negotiations with the U.S.

Steven MacKinnon, government leader in the House of Commons

The MP for Gatineau in Quebec, MacKinnon held the house leader role briefly in both 2024 and 2025. He served as the government whip for several years before being appointed to cabinet in January 2024. He held a variety of other portfolios, mostly related to labour and jobs.

David McGuinty, minister of national defence

The MP for Ottawa South since 2004, McGuinty only joined cabinet in December serving as the minister for public safety and emergency preparedness. He led Canada's initial response to the U.S. accusations about fentanyl crossing the border.

Joanne Thompson, minister of fisheries

The MP for St. John's East in Newfoundland and Labrador, she also joined cabinet for the first time in December, at the time as minister of seniors.

Rechie Valdez, minister of women and gender equality, secretary of state for small business and tourism

The MP for Mississauga—Streetsville, Valdez was previously the minister of small business.

Ruby Sahota, secretary of state for combatting crime

The MP for Brampton North—Caledon in the Greater Toronto Area, Sahota was briefly the minister of democratic institutions between December and March but was not included in Carney's initial cabinet named on March 14. She also served as the government whip for most of 2024.

New members of cabinet:

Shafqat Ali, president of the Treasury Board

The MP for Brampton—Chinguacousy Park, Ali was first elected to the House of Commons in 2021 in the riding of Brampton Centre. He worked as a real estate professional before joining politics.

Eleanor Olszewski, minister of emergency management and community resilience, minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

The new MP for Edmonton Centre, Olszewski has pharmacy and law degrees. She replaced former Liberal minister Randy Boissonnault in the riding.

Jill McKnight, minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence

The newly elected MP for Delta in British Columbia, McKnight is a former business owner and business advocate.

Rebecca Alty, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations

The new MP for Northwest Territories, Alty is the former mayor of Yellowknife. She is the sole representative from the territories in cabinet.

Maninder Sidhu, minister of international trade

Sidhu is an entrepreneur and the three-time MP for the riding of Brampton East.

Mandy Gull-Masty, minister of Indigenous services

Elected for the first time to represent the northern Quebec riding of Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik — Eeyou, Gull-Masty is the first Indigenous person to ever lead Indigenous Services Canada. Before running in the latest election, she was the first female Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees in Quebec.

Heath MacDonald, minister of agriculture and agri-food

MacDonald was first elected to the House of Commons for the riding of Malpeque in Prince Edward Island in 2021. He previously served as an MLA in the province.

Julie Dabrusin, minister of environment and climate change

The MP for Toronto—Danforth in Toronto, Dabrusin was first elected in 2015 and served in multiple roles as parliamentary secretary, including the minister of environment last year. She spent over a decade before politics as a practising lawyer.

Tim Hodgson, minister of energy and natural resources

Elected for the first time as the MP for Markham—Thornhill in Ontario, Hodgson was previously chair of Hydro One and has a substantial corporate background. He worked with Carney at Goldman Sachs and advised him during his tenure as governor of the Bank of Canada.

Marjorie Michel, minister of health

The new MP for Papineau in Quebec, Michel previously ran electoral campaigns for the Liberals and served as Trudeau's deputy chief of staff before succeeding him as MP for Papineau.

Lena Metlege Diab, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship

The MP for Halifax West in Nova Scotia, Diab held a seat for the Liberal party in Nova Scotia provincially starting in 2013 and served as the provincial minister of immigration for eight years before making the leap to federal politics in 2021.

Wayne Long, secretary of state for the Canada Revenue Agency and financial institutions

The longtime MP for Saint John—Kennebecasis in New Brunswick, Long was one of the most vocal MPs calling for Justin Trudeau to step down last year before his eventual exit. He also changed his mind about not running after Carney became leader.

Joël Lightbound, minister for government transition, public works and procurement

The MP for Louis-Hébert in Quebec, Lightbound was once the party's Quebec caucus chair but stepped down after he spoke out in 2022 to criticize the Liberal government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Zerucelli, secretary of state for labour

The new MP for Etobicoke North in Ontario, Zerucelli had an established career in business and previously worked in Trudeau's prime minister's office.

Gregor Robertson, minister of housing and infrastructure, minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Elected last month to represent Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby, Robertson has served at all three levels of government in Canada, including as a one-time MLA with the NDP and as a former mayor of Vancouver.

Randeep Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre in British Columbia, will serve as the secretary of state for international development. He has a background in real estate and law and has held his riding since 2015.

Rebecca Chartrand, minister for northern and arctic affairs as well as the minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Chartrand is Anishinaabe from Treaty 4 territory in Manitoba, and is an advocate for Indigenous education and reconciliation. She defeated Niki Ashton in Churchill — Keewatinook Aski, who had represented the northern Manitoba riding since 2008.

Anna Gainey, secretary of state for children and youth

Elected first in a byelection in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount riding in 2023, Gainey is the former president of the Liberal Party of Canada. Her husband, Tom Pitfield, is Carney's principal secretary.

Evan Solomon, minister of artificial intelligence and digital innovation as well as the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

The new MP for Toronto Centre, Solomon is a former national journalist and broadcaster. He more recently served as the publisher of Gzero Media, a global affairs publication owned by the Eurasia Group, a political risk analysis firm. Carney's wife, Diana Fox Carney, serves as a climate adviser to the firm.

Stephanie McLean, secretary of state for seniors

The new MP for Esquimalt—Saanich—Sooke in British Columbia, McLean was an MLA in Alberta and served as a minister between 2016 and 2018 in the former provincial NDP government. In 2016, McLean became the first MLA in Albert to give birth while serving in office.

Buckley Belanger, secretary of state for rural development

Elected as the MP for Desnethé — Missinippi — Churchill River, Belanger is the first Liberal MP from Saskatchewan since 2019. He was previously an MLA in the Saskatchewan legislative assembly and served in the cabinets of former premier Roy Romanow and former premier Lorne Calvert.

Adam van Koeverden, secretary of state for sport

A third-time MP, Van Koeverden represents the newly formed riding of Burlington North—Milton West in the Greater Toronto Area. He is known to many Canadians as a gold medal kayaker in the 2004 Olympic Games.

Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement

Fuhr was first elected as the MP for Kelowna in British Columbia in 2015, lost in 2019 and was re-elected in April. He is a retired pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Nathalie Provost, secretary of state for nature

Provost, the first-time MP for the Quebec riding of Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville, is an engineer by trade and is a survivor of the 1989 École Polytechnique shooting, after which she became an advocate for gun control.