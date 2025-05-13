Alberta premier's chief of staff criticizes new federal environment minister

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, speaks to reporters, as chief of staff Rob Anderson looks on in this file photo in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's chief of staff is sounding the alarm over Prime Minister Mark Carney's pick to head up the government's environment portfolio.

Rob Anderson took to social media Tuesday to air his misgivings about new Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin.

"Sit down for this one Alberta...Meet Canada's new Environment Minister," he writes.

He points to Dabrusin's website, which touts her support for putting a price on carbon pollution, her strong stance against oilsands expansion, and her push for a transition away from fossil fuels.

Anderson concludes: "fire...meet gas."

Smith has said policies put in place under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, such as Ottawa's emissions cap, have done nothing but harm Alberta's oil and gas sector.

And, she has long vilified former environment minister Steven Guilbeault as an extreme environmentalist. Guilbeault will stay in cabinet as minister of Canadian identity and culture and the minister responsible for official languages.

The premier has said she wants to reset the province's combative relationship with Ottawa, demanding major changes on the environment file.

That includes unfettered access to build oil and gas pipelines to the coasts, and a repeal of the Liberals' single-use plastics ban.

As for Alberta representation, Carney appointed Edmonton Centre member of Parliament Eleanor Olszewski in charge of emergency management and community resilience. She will also be the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, a former corporate executive who served as an adviser to Carney while he was leading the Bank of Canada, will replace Jonathan Wilkinson.

Carney's new cabinet comes after Smith threatened a national unity crisis over her province's grievances.

She moved quickly after last month's election to lower the bar for citizens to demand a referendum question, including on seceding from Canada.

That sparked renewed separatist sentiment among some in Alberta who are organizing to push for a referendum.

While Smith has said she supports Alberta remaining in Canada, she has pointed to growing alienation in her province and frustration with Ottawa, saying those wanting to separate "are not fringe voices."