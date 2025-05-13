Dry, hot weather adds to Manitoba's early wildfire season, evacuations ordered

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters arrive at the Flin Flon airport, as wildfires burn in northern Manitoba on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The Manitoba government has issued an evacuation order for Nopiming Provincial Park in the eastern part of the province due to growing wildfires.

Cottagers, campers, lodge owners and others were asked to leave as of this morning.

As well, all public and private developed areas in Nopiming, and some other nearby provincial parks, are now closed to the public

The province says an out-of-control fire near the Ontario boundary is also causing some closures further south in Whiteshell Provincial Park, a popular spot for cottagers and vacationers.

That includes the Mantario Trail, a well-known multi-day hiking path that runs along the interprovincial boundary.

Cooler, wet weather is in the forecast for later in the week, and the province says the closures will remain in place until conditions improve.