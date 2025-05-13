The Latest: Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils his new cabinet at Rideau Hall

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived at Rideau Hall in the capital for the swearing-in of his new cabinet, following his April 28 election victory.

Major figures from former prime minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, including Chrystia Freeland, Dominic LeBlanc, Mélanie Joly, François-Philippe Champagne and Steven Guilbeault, have also arrived at the site.

Here's the latest on the events at Rideau Hall. All times Eastern.

11:57 a.m.

Eleanor Olszewski is sworn in as the minister of emergency management and community resilience, and minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

Gregor Robertson is sworn in as minister of housing and infrastructure, and minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

Maninder Sidhu is sworn in as minister of international trade.

11:49 a.m.

Heath MacDonald is sworn in as the minister of agriculture and agri-food. Jill McKnight is sworn in as the minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence.

Marjorie Michel becomes the minister of health.

11:42 a.m.

The executive vice president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce says he expects the new cabinet to pursue a "united economic vision" that benefits the entire country.

Matthew Holmes says the chamber looks forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and that the country can no longer afford "inaction."

11:40 a.m.

Lena Metlege Diab is sworn in as the minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

Mandy Gull-Masty is sworn in as the minister of Indigenous services and Tim Hodgson is named the new minister of natural resources and energy.

Joël Lightbound becomes the minister of government transformation, public works and procurement.

11:30 a.m.

Rebecca Alty is sworn in as the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations. Rebecca Chartrand is sworn in as the minister of northern and Arctic affairs and minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

Julie Dabrusin becomes the minister of environment and climate change.

11:19 a.m.

David McGuinty becomes the minister of national defence.

Joanne Thompson is sworn in as the minister of fisheries. Shafqat Ali becomes president of the Treasury Board.

11:15 a.m.

Chrystia Freeland is sworn in as the minister of transport and internal trade.

Gary Anandasangaree is sworn in as the minister of public safety. He's followed by Rechie Valdez, who is sworn in as the minister of women and gender equality and the secretary of state for small businesses and tourism.

Steven Mackinnon is sworn in as leader of the government in the House of Commons.

11:07 a.m.

Anita Anand is sworn is as foreign affairs minister, while Patty Hajdu is named minister of jobs and families and minister responsible for the federal economic development agency for northern Ontario.

Steven Guilbeault is sworn in as the minister of Canadian identity and culture and minister responsible for official languages.

Sean Fraser is sworn in as minister of justice and attorney general. He also becomes the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

10:58 a.m.

The swearing-in ceremony has started.

The first to be sworn in is Dominic LeBlanc, who becomes the president of the Privy Council and minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, intergovernmental affairs and "one Canadian economy."

Mélanie Joly is sworn in as the industry minister and minister responsible for economic development for Quebec.

François-Philippe Champagne is sworn in as minister of finance and national revenue.

10:48 a.m.

The swearing-in ceremony is about to begin at Rideau Hall. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has entered the room, alongside the soon-to-be ministers and secretaries of state.

10 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at Rideau Hall. He tells reporters he's feeling good and he's "ready to go."

9:47 a.m.

A mix of people who were in Carney's last cabinet arrive at Rideau Hall, including Gary Anandasangaree, François-Philippe Champagne and David McGuinty. Former minister Rechie Valdez also arrives alongside former Grand Council of the Crees grand chief Mandy Gull-Masty.

9:42 a.m.

Mélanie Joly and Patty Hajdu, members of Carney's last cabinet, arrive at Rideau Hall.

9:38 a.m.

Longtime cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc and Sean Fraser, the former housing minister, arrive at Rideau Hall.

9:30 a.m.

Longtime MP Steve MacKinnon and newly elected MPs Gregor Robertson and Evan Solomon arrive at Rideau Hall.