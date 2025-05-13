MJPS arrests 43-year-old man after home invasion and stabbing

Photo: MJPS.

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has arrested a 43-year-old male and charged him with one count each of aggravated assault and break and enter with intent following a stabbing incident on May 11.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, the MJPS responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a residence on the 1200 block of Stadacona Street West.

Police responded to the residence and located an individual who had suffered multiple stab wounds. The individual was transported to the hospital by EMS and was treated for injuries. The person’s condition is stable.

The two individuals knew each other.

The suspect had fled the scene before the police arrived. With the help of the MJPS’s K-9 Unit and the community policing division, officers located and apprehended the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of High Street East. He was arrested without incident.

As a result, Thomas St. Pierre, 43, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault and break and enter with intent. He appeared in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on May 12 and was remanded to the Regina Correctional Centre.

Police continue to investigate the incident and may release more information once it becomes available.

Anyone with further information should contact CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600.