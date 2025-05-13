Two students stabbed near Toronto high school, police make arrests

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police said more than one person had been arrested in connection to two stabbings, Tuesday morning.

Two students were stabbed Monday near a high school in Scarborough. The stabbing took place off school property this afternoon and the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say in a social media post that they received reports about the stabbing shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road.

They say the suspects, described as wearing all black clothes, fled the area.

The two male victims were taken to hospital.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.