Business community eyeing new cabinet for signs Carney serious on shifting priorities

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada's business community will be watching Tuesday's cabinet shuffle for signs that Prime Minister Mark Carney will be easier to work with than the last Liberal government.

Experts and insiders say one of the ways Carney can emphasize that is by keeping a lean cabinet.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet had ballooned to 40 ministers before he left office but Carney had 24 people in his first cabinet, including himself.

Matthew Holmes, head of public policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, says he wants to see business and international experience reflected in the new cabinet.

He says the economy is facing a moment of crisis and Ottawa will need to send signals it can work quickly on enabling trade and getting major projects done quickly.

Holmes also says the choice for environment minister will be "hyper scrutinized" following Carney's ovations to the energy sector and promises to work collaboratively with Western provinces.