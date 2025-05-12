Alberta government announces indefinite freeze on industrial carbon price

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with reporters before a meeting in Halifax, Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is freezing its industrial carbon price effective immediately at $95 per tonne of emissions.

She says the move is critical to keep industry competitive and defend jobs as Canada navigates a tariff fight with the United States.

She says it also provides certainty and economic relief to critical sectors such as oil and gas, electricity, and manufacturing.

The price had been set to rise to $110 per tonne in 2026 and to continue increasing to $170 per tonne by 2030.

Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz says going over $100 a tonne would make the province “wildly uncompetitive.”

Schulz says the freeze is indefinite.