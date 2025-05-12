Statistics Canada says Canadian-resident return trips from U.S. down again in April

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Border Services Agency officer is silhouetted as motorists enter Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Statistics Canada says preliminary figures for April continue to point to a sharp drop in return trips from the United States by Canadian residents.

The agency says the number of Canadian-residents returning by automobile from the United States in April fell on a year-over-year basis for the fourth consecutive month as it dropped 35.2 per cent to 1.2 million.

Canadians have cancelled trips to the U.S. in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods and his desire for Canada to become the 51st state.

Canadian-residents returning by air from the United States in April totalled 582,700, down 19.9 per cent from a year ago.

The change came as overall Canadian-resident return trips by air edged down 1.7 per cent to 1.8 million as return trips from overseas countries rose 9.9 per cent compared with April 2024.

Statistics Canada says overall international arrivals, including both Canadian residents and non-residents, by air and automobile totalled 4.5 million in April, down 15.2 per cent from the same month last year.