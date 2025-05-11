263153
260897
Canada News  

RCMP say skydiving instructor dies following jump west of Edmonton

Skydiving instructor dies

The Canadian Press - | Story: 549817

RCMP say a skydiver has died in a weekend accident west of Edmonton.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says police were called to a township road near Onoway on Saturday morning.

Savinkoff says the 56-year-old man from Edmonton suffered fatal injuries following a jump from a plane.

He says the man was a skydiving instructor.

At this point Savinkoff says the death appears to have been an accident and does not appear suspicious, but he says RCMP, workplace safety officials and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office continue to investigate.

He says others were skydiving at the same time but no other injuries were reported.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

257612