Tribunal orders Toronto doctor's licence revoked following harassment of young girls

Photo: Lakeridge Health via Toronto,com Thoracic surgeon Armen Parajian is pictured in the 2017-18 Lakeridge Health Annual Report.

A tribunal has revoked a Toronto doctor's medical license after he pleaded guilty to criminal harassment of 12 girls and admitted to public masturbation.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario tribunal found the facts admitted by Armen Parajian were grounds enough for a reprimand and to have his certification of registration revoked in March.

Court documents released last week say Parajian pleaded guilty in criminal court to harassing 13 female victims over a six-month period in the city's Beaches neighbourhood starting in November 2020.

Charges were first laid against Parajian back in 2021, according to news reports at the time.

The documents say Parajian would drive slowly near the girls in his Jeep, noting 12 of the victims were between ages 10 and 15.

It says Parajian, a thoracic surgeon, also admitted to masturbating in the passenger seat of his vehicle while parked on the street.

A victim impact statement from a mother said that his actions have left her feeling stressed, sad and scared for the safety of her children and her community, and that her trust in the medical profession has also been shaken.

The documents show Parajian and the College jointly submitted that the penalty for his actions should be revocation of his registration.