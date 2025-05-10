Canadians could stay visa-free longer in U.S. under proposed bill

Photo: The Canadian Press People pull up to the United States border Monday, November 8, 2021.

Canadian snowbirds could stay longer in the United States without a visa if a bill recently proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives becomes law.

The bipartisan bill put forward by Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York, Laurel Lee of Florida and Greg Stanton of Arizona proposes to extend the time Canadian citizens can stay in the U.S. without a visa from 180 days to 240.

The Canadian Snowbird Visa Act, introduced at the end of April, would provide the longer timeframe for those aged 50 and over who both maintain a home in Canada and either own or lease a U.S. residence.

The proposal comes as many Canadians are choosing not to travel south because of U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war and threats of annexation, while a lower loonie and rising insurance rates have also pushed Canadian snowbirds to sell their U.S. homes.

Lee says in a news release that extending the amount of time Canadians can stay in the U.S. would support local communities and job growth, as well as strengthen bonds with their closest neighbours.

The bill comes as the U.S. has also moved to require Canadians who are in the U.S. for more than 30 days to register with the government.