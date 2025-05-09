Alberta cases of the measles continue to rise, province says total now reaches 326

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange speaks at a press conference in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The number of Albertans who have contracted measles since cases were first detected in March has reached 326.

The Alberta government's latest update reports 13 more cases of the highly contagious disease.

Of those 326 cases, 23 are known to be communicable.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced a new public awareness campaign earlier this week, urging Albertans: Don't get measles, get vaccinated.

Doctors have also sounded the alarm, with the Alberta Medical Association warning that with relatively low vaccination rates in the province, cases could quickly rise.

Most of the cases have been in the central and south zones.