Prime Minister Mark Carney to unveil his new cabinet on Tuesday morning

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media during a news conference at the Canadian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to unveil his new cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

After winning the Liberal leadership in March, Carney swiftly named 23 MPs to his cabinet, not including himself.

His first cabinet was smaller than former prime minister Justin Trudeau's last team.

During the election campaign, the Conservatives frequently accused Carney of being cut from the same cloth as the unpopular Trudeau and speculated that his cabinet would have the same faces and pursue the same policies.

Carney did commit to gender parity in his cabinet — a standard established by Trudeau when he took office in 2015.

Carney said he'll recall Parliament on May 26 and has announced that King Charles will deliver the speech from the throne the next day.