NDP talking to the Carney government about getting official party status: Davies

Photo: The Canadian Press Interim NDP Leader Don Davies says his party is in the "very early" stages of talks with the government about getting official party status. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Interim NDP leader Don Davies says his party is in "very early" discussions with the government of Prime Minister Mark Carney about being granted official party status in the House of Commons.

The NDP was reduced to seven seats in the election, below the 12-seat threshold for official party status in the Commons.

Parties that lack official status lose out on financial resources provided by Parliament, get to ask fewer questions during question period and don't have guaranteed spots on standing committees.

Davies says parties at the provincial level have been granted official status in the past after failing to meet the threshold.

As the recently appointed interim leader, Davies says his "primary goal" is to ensure the 1.2 million Canadians who voted for the NDP are well represented in the House.

He says that means working to ensure his caucus members have the resources they need to do their jobs, which includes things like research and outreach budgets.