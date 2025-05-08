Quebec reports high immigration, record low fertility in 2024

Quebec is reporting a near-record rate of immigration in 2024, with the province's population increasing to more than 9.1 million at the start of this year.
A new report from Quebec's statistics institute says nearly 160,000 immigrants arrived in Quebec last year, the second-highest number recorded after 2023.
The majority of the newcomers were non-permanent residents, including temporary foreign workers, international students and asylum seekers.
The institute says there were nearly 617,000 non-permanent residents in Quebec in January 2025, and nearly half were temporary foreign workers.
Deaths outnumbered births in Quebec last year, with the fertility rate reaching a record low of 1.33 children per woman.
Life expectancy in the province was 82.7 years, which has changed little since 2016.