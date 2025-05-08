Smith says sovereignty referendum provides 'outlet' to avoid creation of new party

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a press conference in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's willing to risk a separation referendum to avert the growth of a political rival.

Smith has said she doesn't support separating her province from Canada, but Albertans have genuine grievances with the federal government, and she wants concessions from Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Speaking to CTV News Channel, Smith was asked if it wasn't easier to quell separatism by taking it off the table.

Smith says, “if there isn’t an outlet, it creates a new party.”

Smith cites the high popularity of the sovereigntist Parti Québécois in Quebec, saying she doesn't want to see that happen in her home province.

Her United Conservative Party is the amalgamation of two right-wing parties that joined in 2017 to win power from then-New Democrat premier Rachel Notley in 2019.