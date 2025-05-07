N.L. town declares state of emergency, issues evacuation order over wildfire

Photo: The Canadian Press A water bomber aircraft douses a wildfire close to homes near Western Bay, Nfld., in this Wednesday, May 7, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Eugene Howell

A community in Newfoundland and Labrador has declared a state of emergency and ordered some residents to evacuate because of a wildfire that has already destroyed some homes.

The Town of Small Point, Broad Cove, Blackhead, Adam's Cove says the state of emergency covers the area of Adam's Cove.

Town councillor Susan Rose posted on Facebook that "a few houses are gone" but everyone is safe.

Residents in Adam's Cove north of Cave Lane have been ordered to evacuate as town officials say a wildfire burns in and between Adam's Cove and the nearby community of Western Bay.

The main route between the two communities is closed and impassable, and people are being urged to avoid the area.

The wildfire is one of four that the provincial government says it's monitoring, most of them in the Avalon Peninsula.

Officials say a fire is burning near Butter Pot Provincial Park and a crew has been dispatched to another near the community of Fermeuse.

In north-central Newfoundland, the government says there's a wildfire burning 10 kilometres west of the town of Badger, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.