Danielle Smith dismisses Doug Ford's warning against separatist threats from Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation, in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is urging her Ontario counterpart Doug Ford to mind his own business when it comes to talk of separating from Canada.

Smith announced this week that she doesn’t want Alberta to leave Canada but, if enough residents sign a petition asking for a referendum on it, she’ll make sure it’s put to a vote in 2026.

Ford, without mentioning Smith by name, said Tuesday that Canadian unity is critical as the country engages in a tariff fight with the United States.

"This is a time to unite the country, not people saying, 'Oh, I'm leaving the country,'" Ford said.

Asked about his remarks, Smith said she has a great friendship with Ford but that they have different jurisdictions to govern.

"I don't tell him how he should run his province, and I would hope that he doesn't tell me how I should run mine," she said.

She made the comments at a news conference Tuesday, answering a wide range of questions about everything from the potential economic impact of separatism threats to the continued concern of Indigenous leaders.

Last week, Smith’s United Conservative government introduced legislation that, if passed, would sharply reduce the bar petitioners need to meet to trigger a provincial referendum.

Chiefs from more than a dozen First Nations across Alberta held what they called an emergency meeting in Edmonton on Tuesday and, at a news conference, condemned any talk of Alberta separation.

Many have warned that their treaties with the Crown predate the province and that Alberta doesn't have the authority to challenge those agreements.

Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton said he voted for Smith's United Conservative Party but didn't vote for policies like the legislation tabled last week.

"The rhetoric and insanity of separation here in Alberta has united First Nations on this land, all across Canada from coast to coast to coast," he said.

"We're not going anywhere, and if you feel that you have problems with First Nations, you could leave."

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam, whose community is located downstream of the Alberta oilsands, said he's calling for all development and exploration on traditional territories to stop immediately.

"We as First Nations people are saying that if Alberta wants to separate and doesn't want to be part of Canada, then you're not allowed on our traditional territories anymore for exploration because we don't know who you're exploring for," he said.

Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko also said the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations cancelled a planned meeting with Smith.

"The meeting has been cancelled until she changes her tone," Jacko said.

Smith has said she is committed to protecting and upholding treaties, but hasn't offered details about how she would do so.

On Tuesday, she said treaty rights can't be voted away and she would expect those rights to be honoured by any referendum question.

“Any discussion that we're having, including Alberta expressing its own constitutional sovereignty, is about Alberta's relationship with Ottawa," she said.

When asked if she had a mandate from voters to open the door to secession, Smith pointed out that her party doesn’t officially support separation.

“I don’t have a mandate,” she said, reiterating that the question will need to be put on the table by citizens.

“All I've said is I will honour the process, and the public very clearly knows that we are a party of direct democracy,” she said.

Smith repeatedly said that it would be pre-emptive to imagine what impact a ballot question might have because none have been put forward or worded yet. But, she confirmed that she would respect the wishes of Albertans should a majority vote in favour.

Her appearance came as Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

When asked about Smith’s potential referendum, Carney told reporters there that Canada is always stronger when Canadians work together.

"As an Albertan I firmly believe you can always ask a question, but I know what I would respond, clearly."

In Quebec, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the leader of the sovereigntist Parti Québécois, said Smith is simply standing up for her province's autonomy.

St-Pierre Plamondon said Tuesday that Smith has used the possibility of a referendum to give her province leverage as she makes demands of the federal government.

Alberta has long fought with Liberals in Ottawa and Smith has said their policies have amounted to an attack on Alberta and its ability to develop its oil and gas industry.

Smith’s approach includes chairing town halls from May to October to hear grievances from Albertans, while sending a negotiating team to Ottawa to demand concessions to boost Alberta’s economy.