Residents of rural area north of Edmonton ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

Photo: The Canadian Press A shoulder patch of the Alberta Wildfire service is pictured in Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday, May 16, 2024. A wildfire burning northeast of Edmonton has forced residents to immediately flee the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A wildfire burning in a rural area northeast of Edmonton has forced some residents from their homes.

An Alberta emergency alert says Sturgeon County has issued an evacuation order as flames burn near the Redwater Provincial Recreation Area.

The municipality says on social media that the order affects people living east of Redwater, roughly 61 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Affected residents are told to gather important documents and medication and sign up for supports at the Pembina Place reception centre.

The municipality says major fire activity was expected due to high winds and that crews are working to put out the fire.

Officials have said the out-of-control blaze started over the weekend because of an all-terrain vehicle that caught fire after an apparent electrical or mechanical failure.

They say crews would be conducting air drops of retardant materials in the area.