Conservatives choose Andrew Scheer as interim Opposition leader in Parliament

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to journalists as he arrives on Parliament Hill for a meeting of the Conservative caucus following the federal election, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Conservative caucus has chosen Andrew Scheer to lead the party in Parliament during the spring sitting.

The Saskatchewan MP-elect and former party leader will assume the duties of Opposition leader in the House of Commons when the sitting begins May 26.

The temporary role is needed because Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre does not have a seat in the House of Commons.

He lost in the riding of Carleton in last week's election after representing the area for more than 20 years.

Scheer emerged from an all-day caucus meeting this evening to say he will take on the role until Poilievre returns to Parliament.

Poilievre is expected to seek a seat in Alberta in a byelection, where MP-elect Damien Kurek has offered to resign to allow the party leader the chance to run again.