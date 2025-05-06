What’s behind the label: Understanding food origins and ‘Made in Canada’ stickers

Photo: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Discussion online and a recent inquiry to the newsroom has sparked discussion about the accuracy and application of “Made in Canada” labels on grocery products.

The shopper noted inconsistencies at local grocery store chains, where some produce items bore the label while others, like seafood, did not. This observation comes in the wake of recent tariff threats imposed by the United States under the Trump administration, leading to a surge in Canadian patriotism and a preference for domestically produced goods.

Understanding the labels

In Canada, food labelling is governed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The terms “Product of Canada” and “Made in Canada” have specific criteria:

Product of Canada: At least 98 per cent of the product’s ingredients, processing, and labour must be Canadian.

Made in Canada: The product must undergo its last substantial transformation in Canada, with at least 51 per cent of the total direct costs, including ingredients, labour, and processing incurred in Canada. If imported ingredients are used, the label must state “Made in Canada from imported ingredients” or a similar qualifying statement.

These regulations aim to provide transparency, but they can also lead to confusion. For instance, a product labelled “Prepared in Canada” might contain entirely imported ingredients, and be merely assembled or packaged domestically.

There is no existing legal requirement to use “Made in Canada” stickers broadly, especially on unpackaged or bulk grocery items. Retailers decide if and how to apply these stickers, and application can vary between retail locations.

Certain third-party certifications — including Canada Organic, Ocean Wise, and Aliments du Quebec — typically carry more weight than a “Made in Canada” sticker due to the requirement for verification.

Seafood labelling specifics

Seafood labelling presents its own set of challenges.

According to the CFIA, wild fish and seafood can be labelled “Product of Canada” if caught in Canadian waters and processed in a Canadian facility using Canadian ingredients. Farmed seafood must be raised and processed in Canada to bear the label.

However, if seafood is imported and only packaged in Canada, it cannot carry the “Product of Canada” label. This may also apply to seafood caught in Canadian waters, exported for processing, and reimported for the Canadian market. This distinction might explain why some seafood items lack the label, even if produced domestically.

Imported prepackaged fish must clearly identify the country of origin, defined as the country where the last substantial transformation took place, such as filleting or freezing, according to the CFIA.

Unlike produce, there is no mandatory requirement for Canadian-caught or -processed seafood to be labelled as “Made in Canada.” Companies may voluntarily make Canadian origin claims, such as “Product of Canada” — provided they meet the criteria mentioned earlier.

Retailers respond to tariffs

The rise in nationalistic shopping habits has led to increased scrutiny of product labels. The CFIA reported a significant uptick in complaints about country-of-origin claims, with a 1,050 per cent complaint increase between January and February 2025 — likely because of an increased focus on product origins.

Many Canadian retailers have taken steps to highlight domestic products by prominently displaying “Made in Canada” stickers on qualifying grocery items. If you notice what may appear to be an inconsistency in labelling or differences across product categories, these tips may help explain the reasoning behind each decision. If you have questions for any specific retailer, it’s best practice to speak with a store manager for further information.

To ensure accuracy, consumers are encouraged to read labels carefully and report any misleading claims to the CFIA. Understanding the nuances of labelling terms can empower shoppers to make informed decisions aligned with their values.

Residents with questions or concerns about food labelling can contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency toll-free at 1-800-442-2342 or visit Inspection.gc.ca.