Critics slam Ontario for proposal to create zones where projects are exempt from laws

Photo: The Canadian Press A stream runs along the outskirts of Neskantaga First Nation in Neskantaga, Ont., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

First Nations, civil liberty groups and environmentalists are slamming Ontario for a proposed bill that would give cabinet the power to create "special economic zones" and allow the government to exempt itself from following laws on certain projects.

Critics say it's a power grab designed to ensure projects like Premier Doug Ford's proposed tunnel under Highway 401 and mining critical minerals in northern Ontario get done with little resistance.

Several First Nation leaders from the Ring of Fire region visited Queen's Park Monday and said they have yet to be consulted on the bill, despite pledges from the province it would fulfil its duty to consult.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says the bill is alarming and such power should only be used in emergency situations such as a pandemic, not on mining and construction projects.

Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce says the province has broad support to move forward quickly on its plans to become an energy superpower by mining northern Ontario.

The bill passed second reading Tuesday and was sent to committee to be studied further.