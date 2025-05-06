Quebec sovereigntist party cheers on possible referendum in Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon questions the government at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The leader of the sovereigntist Parti Québécois is throwing his support behind a possible referendum in Alberta, saying Premier Danielle Smith is standing up for her province.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says Smith has used the possibility of a referendum to give her province leverage as she makes demands of the federal government.

He says Smith has done more to defend her province's autonomy than Quebec Premier François Legault, who promised not to hold a referendum on sovereignty before he was first elected in 2018.

St-Pierre Plamondon says provinces have the right to consult their population on the question of independence if they feel the federal government is abusing its power and not respecting them.

Smith says she does not support Alberta separating from Canada, but she says she will hold a referendum on separation next year if citizens gather enough signatures on a petition.

She also wants to negotiate with Ottawa to demand guaranteed access to tidewater for Alberta's resource exports, including oil and gas.