In first face-to-face meeting, Carney tells Trump Canada will 'never' be for sale

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In their first face-to-face meeting today, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will "never" be for sale.

When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on his past comments about making Canada a U.S. state, Trump — taking a tone very different from the one he's used in past months — downplayed the suggestion.

Trump said “it takes two to tango” but did not close the door on annexation, suggesting it would be a "wonderful marriage if it could happen" and he would "never say never."

Carney said there are some places that are not for sale and pointed to the White House as an example.

Trump said that regardless of what happens, the United States is always going to be friends with Canada.

The public portion of the high-stakes meeting was largely cordial, with Carney calling Trump a "transformational" president and Trump referring to Carney as a "very talented person."

Trump welcomed Carney with a bit of menace on social media, only to then turn on the charm and hospitality once the two leaders were sitting together in the Oval Office.

“I just want to congratulate you," Trump told Carney on his election win as they met in front of reporters. "Ran a really great race. I watched the debate. I thought you were excellent.”

As the two countries struggle over a trade war sparked by Trump's tariff hikes, the U.S. president gave a full display of his unique mix of graciousness and aggression. Shortly before Carney's arrival, Trump said on social media that the United States didn't need “ANYTHING” from its northern neighbor, a contrast to his public warmth in the Oval Office.

“I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain.”

Trump's claim defies the underlying economic data as the United States depends on oil produced in Canada, in addition to an array of other goods that cross border trade have helped to make more affordable in ways that benefit growth. The United States also runs a trade deficit in goods with Canada of $63 billion, much lower than the figure cited by Trump.

But once in the Oval Office, Trump showered his counterpart with compliments and radiated warmth, saying that “Canada chose a very talented person, a very good person.”