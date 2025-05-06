Defence in hockey players' trial suggests complainant wanted 'wild night' with group

Photo: The Canadian Press A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Defence lawyers for one of five hockey players accused of sexual assault are suggesting the complainant was the one to bring up calling other players into a hotel room in June 2018 because she wanted to have a "wild night."

David Humphrey, who represents Michael McLeod, suggested during cross-examination that the woman wanted to keep the night going after having sex with McLeod and discussed having some of his friends come to the room "to have some fun."

The woman, now 27, replied that she didn't recall saying that or having any conversation with McLeod at that point, adding those didn't sound like things she would say.

The woman, who cannot be identified under a standard publication ban, told the court Monday she was naked, surprised and scared when men started coming into the room.

McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Court has heard the five accused and many of their teammates were in London, Ont., for a few days in June 2018 to attend events marking their championship win.

The complainant's initial sexual encounter with McLeod alone in the hotel room is not part of the trial.