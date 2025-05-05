Alberta man charged after stolen trackhoe used to damage five RCMP vehicles

Photo: The Canadian Press An Alberta man has been charged after a stolen trackhoe was used to destroy several RCMP police vehicles and dump boulders at a local detachment as shown in this police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

An Alberta man has been charged after a stolen trackhoe was used to destroy several RCMP police vehicles and to dump boulders at a detachment northeast of Edmonton.

Mounties in Bonnyville say a man allegedly stole the trackhoe from a business and picked up some boulders on Saturday evening before heading to the police station.

RCMP say the boulders were dumped in front of the station's prisoner bay in what's believed to have been an attempt to delay police ability to respond to calls.

They say the man then allegedly destroyed five police vehicles with the trackhoe before fleeing on foot, but was arrested soon after.

A 62-year-old man from Bonnyville faces more than a dozen charges, including dangerous driving, mischief and theft, and is to appear in court Tuesday.

Detachment commander Staff Sgt. Sarah Parke says the matter has attracted negative social media comments, including disappointment that no officers were hurt or killed.

"All RCMP officers come to work, day in and day out, to protect and serve their community. It is extremely disheartening to see these types of comments made," Parke said in a statement Monday.