B.C. MP Don Davies chosen as interim NDP leader to succeed Jagmeet Singh

Photo: The Canadian Press MP Don Davies, right, looks on as Jagmeet Singh speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.

B.C. MP Don Davies will be the interim leader for the New Democratic Party of Canada, chosen by the party's national council Monday evening.

Former leader Jagmeet Singh announced his resignation after he lost his own Burnaby Central seat in the April 28 election.

Davies led the NDP negotiations with the Liberal government to advance dental care and pharmacare legislation while serving as health critic in the last session of Parliament.

The NDP caucus met twice last week to talk about the party's leadership situation, which helped inform the national council's decision Monday.

The NDP lost official party status last week when it was reduced to seven seats in the House of Commons.

A party official told The Canadian Press that the rules and timing for a leadership contest will be determined at a later date.

ORIGINAL 12:25 p.m.

The NDP national council is scheduled to meet Monday night to pick an interim leader.

Jagmeet Singh announced on election night that he would step down as soon as an interim leader was chosen.

The NDP was reduced to just seven seats in the election on April 28 and no longer holds official party status.

Two party officials said the NDP caucus met twice last week to discuss who will lead the party until a leadership race can be completed.

National council makes the final decision on who will serve as interim leader but that decision is based on input from caucus.

The rules for the upcoming leadership race and when that vote happens are expected to be finalized at a later date.

The NDP hold three seats in British Columbia, one in Alberta, one in Manitoba, one in Quebec and the sole seat for Nunavut.

Quebec MP Alexandre Boulerice was the party's deputy leader under Singh.

Singh was among more than a dozen NDP MPs who were defeated in one of the worst election showings the party has had.

The last time the NDP lost official party status was during the 1993 election, when the party was reduced to nine seats.

The NDP regained party status in the 1997 election, winning 21 seats.

Former MP Charlie Angus says the party lost touch with core supporters and focused too much on the personality of the leader.

The Alberta NDP voted overwhelmingly on the weekend in favour of allowing members to opt out of mandatory membership in the federal party when signing up at the provincial level.