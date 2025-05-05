Carney wheels up to Washington for Trump meeting on Tuesday

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney boards a government plane Monday, May 5, 2025. Carney is flying to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney is flying to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Carney left Ottawa Monday afternoon at a tumultuous time in the bilateral relationship amid Trump's tariffs and claims that Canada should become a U.S. state.

Carney has said he expects "difficult, but constructive" conversations with Trump and his administration.

The prime minister has said the meeting will mark the beginning of a larger economic and security agreement between Canada and the U.S.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade was negotiated during the first Trump administration and at the time the president called it the best deal ever.

Trump repeated his claims about Canada becoming a state during an interview on NBC's "Meet The Press" which aired over the weekend but also called Carney "a very nice man."