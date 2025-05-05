Two teens among four dead in central Alberta highway crash

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. RCMP say four people, including two teens, have died after a head-on collision south of Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

RCMP say four people, including two teens, have died after a head-on vehicle crash south of Edmonton.

Mounties say an GMC Acadia was passing other vehicles on Highway 2A just north of Ponoka on Saturday, when it struck an oncoming Volkswagen Tiguan.

They say a 41-year-old woman driving the Acadia died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy inside the other SUV were also pronounced dead.

A second 14-year-old boy in the Tiguan was taken by air ambulance to hospital but died.

All four were residents of Maskwacis, about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.