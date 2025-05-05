Alberta ramps up measles vaccination awareness as 3 hospitalized in intensive care

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange speaks during a news conference in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The Alberta government says three people are in intensive care in hospital after contracting measles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta's top doctor for public health says three people are in intensive care in hospital after contracting measles.

As of last week, Alberta had confirmed 210 cases of the highly contagious disease, the majority of them children.

Dr. Sunil Sookram says there have been no deaths since Alberta started seeing cases identified in March.

The province says it's launching a new vaccination campaign that will include advertising in a variety of formats and languages.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says close to 90 per cent of the cases so far have involved those who weren't vaccinated.

She says she is encouraged that vaccination rates have been trending up, but believes the province has more work to do to spread the message.