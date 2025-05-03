Large grassfire north of Regina

Photo: Courtesy 620 CKRM. A look at the major grassfire that happened just north of Regina

Fire crews were on the scene north of Regina as they battled a grass and stubble fire in the area.

The grassfire was located north of the Uplands neighbourhood and north of the Co-op Refinery. A large plume of smoke was seen north of the city around mid-afternoon, but by 4 p.m. the fire was under control and smoke from the scene dissippated.

A number of roads were closed off this afternoon while crews battled the fire, with residents asked to avoid Inland Dr. east of Highway 6.

There is speculation the fire was sparked by a passing train may have been responsible. An investigation is on to determine what caused the fire.