Injured man rescued after plane lands in Lake Ontario near Toronto's east end: police

Toronto police say a man has been rescued after a plane landed in the water in the city's east end.

Toronto police say a man was rescued Friday afternoon after a plane landed in Lake Ontario near the city's east end.

Police say they responded to a report of a plane landing in the water near the Leslie Spit area a few minutes before 2:30 p.m.

Duty Insp. Lhawang Jongdong told reporters that a 49-year-old man was onboard the privately owned plane.

He says the plane was headed to Pembroke, Ont., for a medical call when its engine lost power.

Jongdong says the pilot tried landing at Toronto's Billy Bishop airport but had to deploy a parachute.

He added that the man has since been allowed to go home.