Calgary's police chief resigns with two years left on contract, force says

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld talks to reporters on Thursday, April 13, 2023, near the scene of a shooting in the Kensington business district in Calgary. Neufeld has resigned after six years as head of the service despite having two years left on his contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz

Mark Neufeld has resigned after six years as head of the Calgary Police Service despite having two years left on his contract.

The force says the Calgary Police Commission has appointed Katie McLellan as interim chief and that it won't immediately start a search for Neufeld's replacement due to "significant events coming to Calgary this summer."

Commission chair Amtul Siddiqui says Neufeld made strides to improve how police misconduct is handled and that the commission wishes him all the best.

Neufeld says it's been an honour to serve as the force's top officer and that he wishes his colleagues nothing but the best of luck moving forward.

It is not known why Neufeld is resigning, despite the fact that his contract was to run until 2027.

Interim Chief McLellan joined the Calgary police in 1987 and has worked in roles, including criminal operations, responding to people in crisis and addressing crime and disorder.

“Our commission fully supports and has full confidence in Chief McLellan,” said Siddiqui in a media release Friday.

“We are looking forward to working with her on the issues that matter to Calgarians and challenges facing members of CPS.”