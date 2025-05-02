Alberta Premier Smith says meeting with PM Carney a 'positive first step'

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation, in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has had a positive meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The meeting is the first since Carney's Liberals won Monday's election and Smith warned the prime minister of any "hostile acts" his new government might take against her province.

Smith says they had a lengthy conversation about policies and legislation that are holding back Alberta's energy economy.

She says fixing "10 years of anti-resource legislation and policies" will take time, but the meeting was a "positive first step."

Leading up to the election, Smith issued a list of demands for the next prime minister and pledged to strike a panel to ask Albertans what they would want if the Liberals won a fourth consecutive term.

Carney's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting.