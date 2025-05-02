Ontario riding flips to Liberals after validation process

Photo: The Canadian Press An Elections Canada logo is shown on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. Ontario's Milton East—Halton Hills South riding has flipped to the Liberals after a vote validation process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ontario's Milton East—Halton Hills South riding has flipped to the Liberals after a vote validation process.

Elections Canada's validated results indicate that Liberal candidate Kristina Tesser Derksen received 32,130 votes, while Conservative candidate Parm Gill received 32,101 votes — a difference of 29 votes.

Preliminary results showed that Gill had won the riding with 32,186 votes, with Tesser Derksen coming in second with 31,888 votes — a difference of 298 votes.

The validated results indicate there were 412 rejected ballots in the riding.

Elections Canada spokesperson Matthew McKenna says the validation process involves a returning officer examining the record of votes counted at polling stations to catch and correct any data entry or calculation errors in a riding.

McKenna says a recount happens automatically if the difference in votes between the first- and second-place candidates is within one one-thousandth of the total number of votes received.