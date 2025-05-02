Two people stabbed at mosque in downtown Hamilton, police looking for two suspects

Photo: The Canadian Press A Hamilton Police Service logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Hamilton police say they're searching for two suspects after a double stabbing at a mosque Friday afternoon.

Police say in a social media post that two people were stabbed at a mosque in the city's downtown area.

They say both were transported to hospital.

One of the people sustained minor injuries, while police did not specify the condition of the other person.

Police say they do not believe the incident to be a hate crime.

They said the two suspects fled in an "unknown direction," and descriptions have not been released.