Alberta reports 17 more cases of measles, bringing total to 210

Photo: The Canadian Press An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta is reporting 17 new cases of measles, bringing the province's total to 210 since the beginning of March.

The government says half the total cases have been recorded in the province's south zone, including 13 of the new cases.

It says 26 of the total cases are considered active and could be transmitted to others.

As of last week, 11 Albertans have been hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.

More than 170 of the cases have been in children, with almost 60 seen in those under five.

Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, a runny nose, red eyes and a blotchy, red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.