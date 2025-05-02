Alberta MP to step aside to allow Pierre Poilievre to run for seat in Parliament

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP for Battle River-Crowfoot Damien Kurek rises during question period in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative MP Damien Kurek is set to step aside to allow Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to run in a byelection in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding in Alberta.

Kurek says he is "temporarily" stepping aside as MP for the riding, which he has held since 2019.

The Conservative party confirms that Poilievre will run in the Battle River—Crowfoot byelection once it's called.

A party spokesperson says Kurek will need to be sworn in as a MP before he resigns his seat.

Just before Kurek's announcement, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he would call a byelection "as soon as possible" if the Conservatives had a member resign their seat so that Poilievre could run again.

Kurek won the riding with nearly 82 per cent of the vote.