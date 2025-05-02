261863
Six-year-old boy dead after falling from 10th floor of Toronto apartment: police

Toronto police say a six-year-old boy is dead after he fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building yesterday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the scene at Jane Street and Grandravine Drive in North York just before 4:30 p.m.

They say a six-year-old boy had fallen from the 10th floor of an apartment building.

Police say he was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

They say the child later died in hospital.

They say officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

 

