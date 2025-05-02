257979
Ottawa among communities affected by flood warning for Lower Ottawa River

Flood warning issued

The Canadian Press - | Story: 548080

A flood warning has been issued for communities on the Lower Ottawa River, including the nation's capital.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says in a release that the warning affects communities from Arnprior to Hawkesbury, which includes Ottawa.

The conservation society says recent rainfall and snowmelt have seen water levels and flows steadily rise in the Ottawa River.

More rain and meltwater are forecasted in the coming days.

The conservation society says minor flood levels have been exceeded from the Pembroke to Britannia, with the potential for significant flooding in some areas beginning Friday.

High water levels are expected to last through Monday.

 

