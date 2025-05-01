Moe says he's Canadian but wouldn't stop vote on Saskatchewan separating from Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a media interview in Ottawa on Friday, April 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he’s a true Canadian but wouldn’t stop a public vote on separating from the country if it came forward.

Residents are allowed to trigger provincial legislation for a plebiscite on the issue, Moe told reporters Thursday.

"Why would you condemn Saskatchewan people that might have an opinion? I'm not about condemning people," he said.

"We very much believe there is a path forward to work with the new prime minister on ensuring that Saskatchewan can have a growing, vibrant economy ... within a strong and united Canada."

Saskatchewan law allows the public to bring forward a petition for a plebiscite, as long as 15 per cent of eligible voters sign on.

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck questioned Moe about whether he would condemn those who want to separate from Canada.

She accused his Saskatchewan Party government of pandering to separatist sentiments following Prime Minister Mark Carney's election win Monday for the Liberals.

"It's something that should be shot down clearly and immediately. It's bad for jobs, it's bad for investment and it's bad for the future," she told the legislative assembly.

Beck later told reporters that talk of separation is irresponsible and plays into the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has mused about annexing Canada.

"It's incredibly reckless, what we're seeing right now," she said.

Moe has said he's willing to start fresh with the new federal government and work together to develop energy projects in the province. He's called on Carney to scrap clean electricity regulations and emissions caps for oil and gas.

"We have not given up on the role and opportunities Saskatchewan can play in our federation ... and I truly believe that our new prime minister has certainly not given up on Saskatchewan's opportunity to be a part of this nation," Moe said.

He also accused the NDP of bringing up separation.

"The government of Saskatchewan is not interested in separation, and the government of Saskatchewan certainly isn't interested in the status quo," he said.

"It is not a straw man argument where it is status quo or separation."

Moe accused New Democrats of suppressing the public's ability to have a say by not allowing a plebiscite on the matter.

"The important thing is that citizens do have an avenue to have their voice heard," he said. "If those particular benchmarks are met in this province, the citizens of this province will have their voice heard."

Asked about not giving people the right to vote on separation, Beck said the legislation should be looked at.

"I do not believe that Saskatchewan should hold a referendum on separating from the country," she said.

Concerns of separation have also flared up in Alberta, where Premier Danielle Smith has been accused of stoking the issue.

Smith's government has proposed legislation that would make it easier for citizens to call for a referendum. She has said it would be up to Albertans, not her government, to put the separation question on a ballot.