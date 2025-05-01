Alberta's Smith says she doesn't see 'an appetite' for provincial pension plan

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responds to a question following a speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network national conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The idea of Alberta opting out of the Canada Pension Plan isn't going anywhere -- at least for now.

Premier Danielle Smith says she won't be putting the creation of a provincial pension plan to a referendum any time soon.

Smith says she doesn't think Albertans have "an appetite" to pull out of the national pension program, and says the issue is further clouded by lack of detail on how much the province would get if it left.

In December, Canada's chief actuary published a report saying Alberta's perceived stake of the Canadian Pension Plan's overall assets was substantially overestimated.

A government commissioned report in 2023 estimated Alberta would be owed over 50 per cent of the national plan's assets, but the chief actuary pegged Alberta's share at a maximum of 25 per cent.

After her government received the report, Smith said she was disappointed a clear answer on Alberta's share wasn't provided and that she planned to follow up with the actuary.