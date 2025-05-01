Alberta seeks court ruling on constitutionality of Ottawa's clean electricity plan

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation, in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta's government is seeking a court ruling on the constitutionality of Ottawa's clean electricity grid regulations.

The regulations were finalized late last year and lay out a plan to decarbonize electricity grids across Canada by 2025.

Abandoning the regulations is one of nine demands Premier Danielle Smith laid out for the next federal government in advance of Monday's election.

But she says she's received no indication that the government under Prime Minister Mark Carney will take action.

Smith says Ottawa is overstepping its jurisdiction and that the regulations will harm the affordability and reliability of Alberta's grid system, largely powered by natural gas.

Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the province is referring the question of the constitutionality of the regulations to the Alberta Court of Appeal.

He says a schedule with the court needs to be determined before its known when a decision on the case can be expected.