Some Conservative MPs voice support for Poilievre as party stays silent on next moves

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters with his wife Anaida Poilievre at his campaign headquarters on election night in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Some Conservative MPs are expressing support for party leader Pierre Poilievre after he lost both the federal election and his own seat on Monday.

Veteran MP Mark Strahl says Poilievre has his full support and will win the next election.

MP Arpan Khanna says Poilievre will “continue to lead the Conservative Party to great things.”

Their online posts came a day after former party leader Andrew Scheer voiced his support for Poilievre.

The Conservatives will have to choose an MP to serve as party leader in the House of Commons and a Conservative MP likely would have to step down to allow Poilievre to run for a seat.

The party has not responded to questions about what its next steps might be.